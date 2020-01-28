To handle the massive overflow of patients brought on by the novel coronavirus, Wuhan declared last week that it would build a new hospital in just six days, wowing people around the world with another project destined to show off China’s speed of construction.

On Monday, the Hubei Daily reported that the first building of the Huoshenshan Hospital was completed after just 16 hours. Posting a photo of that apparent building.

The report was picked up by the English-language arms of Chinese state media with the People’s Daily sharing the news and photo on Twitter.

#Update: After 16 hours of construction, the 1st building of Huoshenshan Hospital in #Wuhan has completed on Monday. The hospital is expected to be handed over to the military on Feb 2 upon completion and put into use for #coronavirus patients. pic.twitter.com/ino3U8vW0H — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) January 27, 2020

However, Chinese social media users were quick to uncover that the photo used in the story was not, in fact, the first building of China’s new “pop-up hospital” but a sort of stock photo that’s been used by Chinese construction companies since at least last September.

A reverse image search turns up 15 results for the photo, which shows a model modular office building offered by the companies.

In case there is any doubt that they are the same image, note the bicycle in the foreground.

It’s unclear if the building has, in fact, been built and editors were just too lazy to get an actual photo. The Hubei Daily report has since been deleted.

On Monday, Chinese state media live-streamed more than 10 hours of footage from the hospital’s construction site. See if you can find the building?

The Huoshenshan Hospital is scheduled to become operational on February 2. It will have between 700 to 1,000 beds and cover an area of 25,000 square meters.