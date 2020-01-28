While the Chinese New Year is typically a time for multitudes of urban workers to return to the countryside to spend the holiday with their families, this Spring Festival has seen makeshift roadblocks erected around rural villages.

Photos shared online show how these barriers look at a number of villages across China. Typically, they are just a table or two, with perhaps a piece of wood for good measure, manned by several villagers bundled up in winter jackets and masks.

Signs on the roadblocks warn that outsiders are not permitted to enter in order to prevent the further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, which has killed at least 81 people across China.

[Images via NetEase]