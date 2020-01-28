While China’s mega-cities can often turn into ghost towns over the Spring Festival holiday, Wuhan has become a different kind of deserted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage from both drone and skateboard shot by a Chinese photographer Yang Ke and shared on YouTube by CGTN show what’s it like inside Wuhan at the moment, with clips of nearly empty roads and sidewalks.

Commenters have compared the scenes to those from post-apocalyptic films.

Wuhan went into virtual lockdown last Thursday morning. While five million people left ahead of the quarantine, millions still remain in the city where even private cars have now been banned downtown.

Residents of Wuhan have been told to stay indoors and avoid strangers. To enter any public place, they are required to wear a mask.