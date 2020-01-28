Every single person driving or riding into Shanghai will now have their temperature checked at police checkpoints set up on all expressways leading into the city.

This new precaution, aimed at curbing the further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, came into effect on Monday afternoon. Previously, checks were only performed on those arriving from key infected areas like Hubei province.

If a driver or passenger is found to be running a fever, they will be taken to the hospital for further checks.

Meanwhile, anyone arriving from a key infected area will be tracked in Shanghai, fever or not.

On Monday, the Shanghai government announced that such individuals would be kept in quarantine for two weeks. Those with a Shanghai residence can serve out the time in their own homes while those without a home in the city are to be confined to designated hotels.

Police have cautioned that this will lead to even more traffic and congestion than usual as people return to Shanghai at the end of the Spring Festival holiday, though that holiday has already been extended by a week for most.

While temperature checks are all well and good, it’s worth noting that experts have found that not all those infected with the virus have a fever and that the virus can be spread before symptoms even show.

So far, Shanghai has confirmed 66 coronavirus cases with one death.

[Images via Shine.cn]