The coronavirus epidemic that broke out in Wuhan has claimed 106 lives and infected 4,193, according to official statistics relayed by Chinese state media as of January 28, 10:00 am.

That’s an increase of 26 reported deaths and more than 1,400 reported infections in the past 24 hours.

Much of that increase comes from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, which reported 1291 new cases and 24 deaths on Monday. The other two fatalities occured in Beijing and Hainan, both firsts for the regions.

Guangdong province is now nearing the 200-mark with 188 infections. Seven provincial regions have reported more than 100 cases. The only area that remains unaffected is Tibet.

This is all on top of 6,973 suspected cases across the country, a number that is also up by more than 1,000.

Meanwhile, there have now been 58 people reportedly cured of the virus and discharged from the hospital, an increase of just seven from the previous day.