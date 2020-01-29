Because of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, a number of international airlines have now cut back flights to mainland China or suspended them altogether.

British Airways has canceled its daily flights to Shanghai and Beijing from Heathrow. There’s no indication when the flights will resume but you can’t book through February 29.

The airline explained that it made the move after the British Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to China.

At the same time, United Airlines has suspended 24 flights from the US to Shanghai, Beijing, and Hong Kong that had been scheduled between February 1 and February 8 due to “low demand.”

Other airlines to cancel flights to China include Air Canada, Lion Air, Air Asia, Air India, Finnair, and Cathay Pacific.

Meanwhile, here’s what one airline pilot posted on Twitter: