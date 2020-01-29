After outlawing wearing face masks last year, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and her team all came out in green surgical masks for a press conference on Tuesday.

Of course, Lam has not suddenly become a member of the resistance but has evidently finally decided to value not contracting the Wuhan coronavirus over optics.

Last October, Lam’s administration invoked colonial-era powers to institute a ban on face masks, worn by many of the city’s pro-democracy, anti-government protesters to conceal their identities.

Since then, wearing a face mask has become a symbolic move in Hong Kong, making it politically inconvenient for Lam to do so, even amid a public health emergency.

Lam is apparently out of practice with wearing masks. While she had the thing on correctly at the start of the presser, eventually it came down below her nose.

So Carrie Lam and her team finally got the memo about wearing masks. Top: Saturday 25 Jan; bottom: Tuesday 28 Jan pic.twitter.com/2tqzN9HN5C — Mary Hui (@maryhui) January 28, 2020

Carrie Lam and all the officials attending are wearing face masks, finally. pic.twitter.com/OcSmrMfRhH — Alvin L (@alvinllum) January 28, 2020

someone needs a lesson on wearing masks pic.twitter.com/zOzWXWXFCJ — Kris Cheng (@krislc) January 28, 2020

At the press conference, Lam announced various measures aimed at preventing the further spread of the Wuhan virus into Hong Kong. She has resisted calls to outright ban everyone from the mainland from entering the former British colony.

Instead, Lam said that both high-speed trains and ferries across the border would be suspended beginning on Thursday.

In addition, flights to the mainland will be halved and the issuing of travel permits to people from the mainland will be suspended.

All those travelers from Hubei province or those who have visited the province in the past 14 days have already been barred from entering Hong Kong, excluding Hong Kong citizens.

The city has called off all large-scale events and major tourist attractions, like Hong Kong Disneyland, have been closed indefinitely.