The Chinese embassy in Denmark says a cartoon published by Danish paper Jyllands-Posten is an ‘insult to China’ and has ‘hurt the feelings of the Chinese people.

The satirical drawing by cartoonist Niels Bo Bojesen replaced the five stars on the Chinese flag with coronaviruses, and was published in the broadsheet’s Monday edition.

Incensed by the cartoon, the embassy issued the following missive:

The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan has claimed 81 precious lives in China. While the Chinese government and people are doing everything to fight this rare public health emergency, and the international community has shown us great sympathy and support, Jyllands-posten published a ‘satire drawing’ by Niels Bo Bojesen, which is an insult to China and hurts the feelings of the Chinese people. Without any sympathy and empathy, it has crossed the bottom line of civilized society and the ethical boundary of free speech and offends human conscience. We express our strong indignation and demand that Jyllands-posten and Niels Bo Bojesen reproach themselves for their mistake and publicly apologize to the Chinese people.

“The drawing did not intend to mock or ridicule China,” the paper’s editor-in-chief Jacob Nybroe told a local television station. “Drawing a flag and illustrating the coronavirus very quickly illustrates that they are battling a virus. That’s it,” he added.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen made it clear that she would not be apologizing on behalf of the country anytime soon.

“I have nothing else to say but that we have a very, very strong tradition in Denmark not only for freedom of expression, but also for satire drawings, and we will have that in the future as well,” she said. “It is a well-known Danish position, and we will not change that. ”

With a weekday circulation of about 120,000 copies, independent center-right paper Jyllands-Posten is one of Denmark’s top-selling newspapers.

The broadsheet came to international attention after a series of cartoons depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad sparked protests from Muslims the world over in 2005-2006.

While there have been no confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in Denmark as yet, demand for face masks has been so high that they have sold out at many pharmacies.