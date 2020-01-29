Chinese citizens have been advised to postpone all overseas travel in order to curb the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The National Immigration Administration said that the notice against travel abroad was meant to protect the lives and health of both Chinese and foreigners.

Typically, the Lunar New Year is one of the most popular times of the year for overseas travel among Chinese tourists. Last year, 6.3 million outbound trips were made during the Spring Festival holiday.

While they may get a bad rap for “uncivilized” antics, Chinese tourists fuel the tourism sector of many countries, particularly in Asia.

Some nations, like Malaysia, have already taken steps to ban Chinese tourists from Hubei province. There have been calls in a number of countries for a blanket ban on all Chinese tourists. However, so far, the only country to do that has been North Korea, which has simply closed its borders to all tourists.

China itself has issued a blanket ban on all group tours, both within and without China.

So far, there have been at least 57 confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus outside of China: Thailand: 14, Japan: 7, Singapore: 7, US: 5, Australia: 5, Malaysia: 4, South Korea: 4, France: 3, Canada: 2, Vietnam: 2, Germany: 1, Nepal: 1, Sri Lanka: 1, Cambodia: 1.