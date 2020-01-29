While some are out to exploit the face mask shortages plaguing areas of China amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, others have promptly restored our faith in humanity.

Hao Jin worked last year at a mask factory. When he quit his job, the company couldn’t afford to pay his salary, so they compensated him with boxes upon boxes of face masks worth around 20,000 yuan ($2,900).

He brought those thousands of masks back to his home in a village near the city of Changde in Hunan province and pretty much forgot about them until he heard reports on the news about mask shortages brought on by the panic surrounding the deadly Wuhan virus.

Hao suddenly knew what to do with his mask stockpile. After keeping a few for himself and giving others out to his friends and family, he donated the rest, a donation of 18,000 masks.

“I don’t want anything else by donating,” he told the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald. “I just wanted to donate the masks so that can be of more use to people who need them.”

Hao has refused to accept any compensation, both from the public and from his local village committee. He has told netizens to not even bother contacting him.