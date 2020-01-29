Jorge Guajardo, Mexico’s ambassador to China from 2007 to 2013, has recalled China’s response in the H1N1 flu outbreak, which originated in a herd of pigs in Mexico in 2009 before spreading to all four corners of the globe.

Now no longer a diplomat, Guajardo says Chinese officials were arbitrarily detaining just about anyone with a Mexican passport, regardless of where they had or hadn’t been in recent days. Unless he wore a hazmat suit, he would not be allowed to see any of them.

The officials only “pretend[ed] to do something” so as to be “seen in control”, having no regard for actual health protocols, he charged.

“They did what they do best, stonewalled,” he said. “They would literally hang up when they knew it was us calling.”

The incident caused a diplomatic spat between Mexico and China, with then Mexican president Felipe Calderon expressing dismay that “some countries or places are taking discriminatory measures because of ignorance and misinformation.”

In his own words:

When H1N1 broke out in Mexico, China initially responded in a very generous way. They sent two 747s packed with materials to help contain the outbreak. Immediately thereafter, they started rounding up every Mexican in China and refusing to take our calls at the Foreign Ministry. pic.twitter.com/ClaiLMY4mZ — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 27, 2020

I was summoned to MOFCOM for a meeting with a vice minister, no idea what it was about. He opened by asking what México needed to help contain the outbreak. I had no idea. I was not prepared for that question. He volunteered that they’d be sending the two planes. — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 27, 2020

This caught us so by surprise that, in gratitude, México’s president went to the airport, at midnight, to welcome the planes with the aid. We thought China was going to be an ally in this fight. We were wrong. — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 27, 2020

Immediately thereafter we started getting reports that “authorities” were knocking in the hotel rooms of Mexicans in China at night, asking them to come with them for a quick hospital check. Entire families, with children, were taken from their hotels to hospitals, and detained. — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 27, 2020

The criteria for rounding up Mexicans was the passport, not where they had been in the past days. They were detaining Mexicans who hadn’t been in Mexico for months, just because of their passport. We called the foreign ministry to find out what was going on, no one would answer. — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 27, 2020

We went to hospitals to try to assist Mexicans detained (Chinese called it a quarantine, it was detention), I was not allowed in unless I wore a hazmat suit, scaring the children. Inside the hospital were municipal authorities, with no protection whatsoever. — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 27, 2020

The big lesson is that this was all about pretending to do something about the potential pandemic, to be seen in control. It was never about actual health protocols. None of it made sense, but it made them look tough, and in control. — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 27, 2020

I went to see Mexicans detained at a hospital, after the Chinese realized that the detention of of our citizens had become a huge issue in Mexico, they did what they do best, stonewalled. They didn’t allow me in to see them (none of them were sick). pic.twitter.com/hbLSj9pbUp — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 27, 2020

I remember the calls from my foreign ministry wanting to know about the Mexicans detained in China and they just wouldn’t believe me when I told them no one at the Chinese foreign ministry was picking up our calls. They would literally hang up when they knew it was us calling. https://t.co/whLODhhUlO — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 27, 2020

One of my experiences during H1N1 is that, even when WHO know that what China is doing is wrong or ill-advised, they’re reluctant to call them on it. They work on cooperation, not signaling or criticizing (or they fear China). https://t.co/fvEBpkWM60 — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 27, 2020