Doctors at the Shanghai Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Disease Institute say they have created a spray that can effectively protect against the Wuhan coronavirus.

Six years in the making, the spray has completed the pre-clinical phase that includes animal testing, and is now ready for clinical trials on human participants, said Dr Xu Jianqing, head of the institute.

His team previously developed a universal influenza vaccine for which they are in the process of applying for a patent.

Dr Xu says the spray is composed of two active ingredients that can inhibit viral replication and inflammation, as well as aid mucosal repair.

Use of the spray is simple. Tilting the head upwards, spray four times (0.5 to 1 milliliter) into the throat and then inhale deeply. This is done twice daily – once in the morning and once in the evening.

A small batch of the sprays have been sent to the emergency ward of the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for use by doctors and nurses on the frontline in the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus.

As it typically takes four to five years between clinical testing and approval, Dr Xu says he is hoping that authorities can make a special exception so that the spray can be used in the current crisis.