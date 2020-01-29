The Wuhan coronavirus epidemic has now claimed 131 lives and infected 5,515, according to official statistics relayed by Chinese state media as of January 29, 6.33 am.
That’s an increase of 24 reported deaths and more than 1,300 reported infections in the past 24 hours.
Hubei continued to account for the bulk of the death toll, with Henan, Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan, Hebei and Heilongjiang each seeing one fatality.
Guangdong surged past 200 confirmed cases. Zhejiang, Henan, Hunan, Chongqing, Jiangxi and Anhui each had over 100 confirmed cases.
Miraculously, Tibet continues to be the only province untouched by the epidemic.
Taiwan and Hong Kong both reported eight cases of the virus and Macau reported seven.
Elsewhere, Thailand remains the hardest hit with 14 patients diagnosed. Japan, Singapore and Malaysia each reported seven cases.
China urges its citizens to postpone all overseas travel amid Wuhan virus outbreak
Tired of taking all the blame, Wuhan mayor points finger at Beijing over virus response
HIV drugs under the spotlight as potential treatment for Wuhan coronavirus
Shanghai gives workers another week off in bid to contain Wuhan coronavirus
Hubei officials fail to assuage fears in disastrous press conference
A HIV-positive man went online to seek help getting meds. A cop outed him to his parents.