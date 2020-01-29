The Wuhan coronavirus epidemic has now claimed 131 lives and infected 5,515, according to official statistics relayed by Chinese state media as of January 29, 6.33 am.

That’s an increase of 24 reported deaths and more than 1,300 reported infections in the past 24 hours.

Hubei continued to account for the bulk of the death toll, with Henan, Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan, Hebei and Heilongjiang each seeing one fatality.

Guangdong surged past 200 confirmed cases. Zhejiang, Henan, Hunan, Chongqing, Jiangxi and Anhui each had over 100 confirmed cases.

Miraculously, Tibet continues to be the only province untouched by the epidemic.

Taiwan and Hong Kong both reported eight cases of the virus and Macau reported seven.

Elsewhere, Thailand remains the hardest hit with 14 patients diagnosed. Japan, Singapore and Malaysia each reported seven cases.