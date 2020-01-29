At night in the locked-down city of Wuhan, residents have been encouraging each other to endure via inspiring shouts of solidarity amid the isolation.

Videos have gone viral on Chinese social media showing residential communities in the Hubei capital where cries of “Wuhan, jiayou!” are ringing out from one high-rise to another as families remain essentially confined to their own homes because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Literally translated as “add oil,” jiayou is a ubiquitous Chinese phrase meaning “stay strong” or “keep going.”

Wuhan saw its public transit network shut down last Thursday. While 5 million people left the city ahead of the lockdown, millions still remain inside the mega-city turned “ghost town.”

Residents have been told to stay indoors and avoid contact with strangers. To enter any public place, they are required to wear a mask.

The Wuhan coronavirus has killed 131 people in China and infected more than 5,000, as of Wednesday morning. Of those numbers, 104 of the deaths and nearly 2,000 of the infections have been reported in Wuhan.