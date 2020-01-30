Amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, another person has warmed hearts across Chinese social media for how she reacted when she learned about the face mask shortages facing some areas of the country.

Ahead of the Spring Festival, Chen Xueyan, a hospital worker in Sichuan’s Longchang county went off to Nepal. While she was there, the coronavirus outbreak kicked off and her coworkers started fretting on group chat about the dwindling supplies of masks.

In response, Chen put her own vacation on hold and started scouring local pharmacies near her hotel. She ended up buying 5,800 masks in total.

To make room for the masks, she ended up ditching the extra clothes she had brought along for the trip, returning home with four bags packed full of face masks to distribute out to locals.

Chen’s story comes after another inspiring one in Hunan province where a villager who was paid by his former employer in face masks decided to donate all of his “wages” to those in need, giving away around 18,000 masks.