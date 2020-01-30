While face masks have become pretty much ubiquitous across China amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, one auntie wouldn’t even take one when offered.

Video from a public bus in the Henan capital of Zhengzhou shows officers arguing with one woman who is the only one on the bus without a face mask.

The officers insist that the auntie get off the bus, saying that they’ll refund her the price of the ticket. However, the woman refuses to move, explaining that she has things to do.

One of the officers tries to solve the situation by simply offering her a face mask but she refuses to accept the offer, insisting that she has one at home.

“I have it in my house. I’ll go back and look for it,” the auntie maintains even as fellow commuters call for her to put on the mask.

Chinese netizens have collectively shaken their heads in disbelief at the woman’s stubbornness. “These kind of people should be forcibly isolated,” writes one.