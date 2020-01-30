Another 37 patients succumbed to the Wuhan coronavirus in Hubei province over the last 24 hours, according to latest statistics from the National Health Commission.

25 of these fatalities occured in the provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the unfolding health crisis.

The province now has a grand total of 4,586 confirmed infections, 2,261 of which are recorded in Wuhan.

4,334 patients remain under observation at a hospital. Of these, 711 are severe cases, and 277 are critically ill.

16 countries around the world have now reported confirmed cases of the virus, with Thailand and Singapore leading the pack at 14 and 10 patients respectively.

Finland confirmed its first case of the virus, a Chinese traveller from Wuhan, who is now in isolation in Lapland in the northern part of the country.