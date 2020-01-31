With the World Health Organization declaring the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, the US State Department has now raised its highest-level travel warning against China.

The State Department is now advising US citizens to not travel to China. It recommends that those currently in the country should “consider departing using commercial means.”

#China Travel Advisory Update: Level 4- Do not travel. https://t.co/gqns0SekaF — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) January 31, 2020

The “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory comes after the department increased its China travel alert on Monday from “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel.”

Throughout the week, the number of those infected and killed by the virus has exploded in China. As of Friday morning, there have been more than 9,000 cases and 200 deaths.