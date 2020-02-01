While big cities in China like Shanghai have set up official roadblocks to take the temperature of those driving into town, small villages across the country have been busy setting up their own unofficial barricades to keep outsiders who might be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus out of town.

The Sky News team recently paid a visit to some of these villages. Though most were content with using a stick or paper banner for the barricade, one village they visited stacked up bricks to build an entire wall across their main street.