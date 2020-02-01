The United States has announced that it will ban foreign nationals who have been to China in the past 14 days from entering the country in order to prevent the further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The restriction will go into effect on February 2 (Sunday) at 5 pm EST, giving Chinese nationals little time to book a trip to the US. One of the groups most affected by the ban is likely to be Chinese students studying in the US who traveled back home for the Spring Festival holiday during winter break.

Meanwhile, US citizens and immediate family members of US citizens and permanent residents who have traveled to China will undergo health screening upon entry into the country and will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Those who have traveled to Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, will be held under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

At the moment, 14 days is researchers’ longest estimate for the time it takes for those infected with the virus to develop symptoms.

The move follows the US State Department raising its highest travel advisory against China, warning US citizens to not travel to the country and telling those already there to consider getting out.

That warning came after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus to be a global health emergency, though it advised countries not to restrict travel or trade in response to the virus.

All incoming flights from China to the US will now be restricted to just seven airports: John F. Kennedy International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

The number of those flights is already severely dwindling with US airlines American, Delta, and United all suspending flights to and from mainland China. Delta has announced that its suspension will last from February 6 all the way through April 30.

The Wuhan coronavirus has killed more than 250 people in China and infected over 11,000. Cases have been reported in nearly two dozen countries around the globe including six in the US.