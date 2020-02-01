Amid the Wuhan virus outbreak, Chinese police are targeting an unusual culprit — mahjong tables.

Large-scale gatherings of all sorts have been suspended across China to curb the chances of the virus spreading, leaving people with nothing to do… but, perhaps, sneak off to play some mahjong.

However, police are now cracking down on the national pastime with a number of videos appearing online showing officers raiding makeshift mahjong parlors and smashing up the tables with hammers and axes.

This anti-mahjong campaign seems to be surprisingly wide-ranging with footage surfacing from villages in Hubei, Gansu, and Anhui provinces.

It’s not clear why police can not simply confiscate the mahjong tables.