China has found another innovative for drones in reminding people to wear their face masks amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Traffic police in the Jiangsu county of Shuyang have shown off footage of one of their officers talking to unmasked pedestrians via hovering drone at a road crossing.

“The gentleman with a pink coat riding a motorbike. Yeah, you! Please put on your mask,” says the voice in the sky to the befuddled man.

“Hey, guy on the phone! Where is your mask? Wear your mask!” goes another one of these unusual interactions.

It’s unclear why exactly a drone was needed for this task, though, we guess the lesson will be more likely to stick when imparted from up high.

Meanwhile, an internet star with more than 200,000 followers living in a village in Inner Mongolia has had the very same idea. Posting videos of himself telling unsuspecting villagers to put on their masks through a drone in the sky.

“You shouldn’t go out without a mask on,” he tells one smiling granny. “You’d better hurry back home and wash your hands.”

“So many people have told you but you didn’t listen, now a drone is following you,” he continues as she scurries away.

These videos have been assembled into a package and shared on Twitter by English-language state media outlet the Global Times, sparking worries that China is using a coordinated drone campaign to monitor the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is like something from a sci-fi horror movie,” writes one Twitter user. “Big brother is always watching,” says another.

Did not have “Chinese state media releases TikTok compilation of government drones yelling at people” on my 2020 bingo card. https://t.co/1BwabKK2K3 — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) January 31, 2020

It’s been left to podcast host Carol Yin to calm the hysteria.

Since there are so many retweet: the first 2 videos are by an influencer. The 3rd is of a traffic police which is very different from the U.S. concept of “police” aka. ”criminal police” in China. Traffic police don’t usually carry guns and ONLY deal with traffic issues. — Carol Yin (@CarolYujiaYin) January 31, 2020