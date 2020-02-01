The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has now claimed 258 lives, according to live statistics from the National Health Commission as of Feb 1, 6.37am.

Another 3,341 infections were confirmed around the world in the last 24 hours, with the bulk of infections located in mainland China.

With a grand total of 11,186 infections, the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has already surpassed the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2003 by total case count.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, has confirmed 3,215 infections and 192 deaths.

A total of 249 patients have died so far across Hubei province, which has seen 7,153 cases confirmed.

Hubei authorities say 6,738 patients are still being treated at a hospital. 956 of these are severe cases and 338 are critically ill.

Outside of Hubei, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces are the hardest hit with 537 and 436 confirmed cases respectively.

They are followed by Henan, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Chongqing provinces, which now have between 200 and 400 cases.

With new patients diagnosed in Russia and Sweden, the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has now spread to 22 countries around the globe.

Five countries have now closed their borders to travelers from China: Russia, the United States, Singapore, Mongolia and North Korea.

Italy and Israel have also suspended all flights to and from mainland China.

Major full-service and budget airlines have also decided to either suspend all flights for the time being or drastically reduce the number of flights.