The death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus update has risen to 304, according to data from the National Health Commission, as of Feb 2, 6.24am.

Total case count rose by 2,010 to 13,831. That’s coming close to twice the number of infections in the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2003.

Hubei province has now seen a total of 9,074 cases of infections, of which 1,921 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, 894 of which were in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

8,565 patients are currently under observation across the province. 1,118 of these are severe cases and 444 patients are critically ill.

Outside of Hubei province, Zhejiang and Guangdong remain the hardest hit, with well over 500 cases each.

They were followed by Henan and Hunan provinces, which reported 422 and 389 cases respectively.

Anhui, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Shandong and Jiangsu are reporting over 200 cases each.

The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has now spread to 23 countries outside Greater China.

Since the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency, 63 countries around the globe have placed restrictions on travelers from China.

New paper suggests many more are infected

In a new paper published by academics from the University of Hong Kong in leading medical journal The Lancet, statistical modeling suggests up to 75,815 people in Wuhan may have been infected by January 25, at which time the official figure was 761.

The study also projected that the epidemic will double every 6.4 days.

The academics also added that the wholesale quarantine of people in Greater Wuhan is likely to have had a “negligible effect” on the trajectory of the epidemic because “multiple major Chinese cities had already been seeded with more than dozens of infections each”.