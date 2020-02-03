The Shanghai government reported 10 new coronavirus cases on Monday with one of those new cases being a 7-month-old baby.

The infant was exposed to a person from Hubei province who had been infected with the virus, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

It would appear that the baby is the youngest known person to be infected with the virus. Last week, Beijing reported a 9-month-old child as one of its confirmed cases.

Early research on the virus has suggested that it infects the old far more than the young and cases among children have been relatively rare.

Shanghai is now up to 203 total coronavirus cases, six patients are reported to be serious condition and seven in critical. There has been one fatality and ten have recovered from the virus and been discharged from the hospital.