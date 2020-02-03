To prepare for the rush of people arriving back in the city following an extended Spring Festival holiday caused by the Wuhan virus outbreak, Shanghai is requiring that all inbound travelers register ahead of time via a mobile app.

Through the app, travelers enter their personal details like their name, ID card or passport number, phone number, home address, where they are traveling from, and if they have been to Hubei province or Wuhan.

At the moment, all of these questions are available only in Chinese with an English version reported to be rolled out soon.

The registration is required for all those planning to enter Shanghai from other parts of China, whether by road, rail, or air.

It’s just one of a number of new precautions the Shanghai government instituted over the weekend as the Wuhan virus scare continues, along with mandating a face mask ration where residents have to register before buying a mask and requiring that all metro passengers wear masks and submit to temperature checks.