Passengers on the Shanghai Metro will now be required to wear face masks as temperature checkpoints have been set up at nine of the city’s most important subway station stations amid the Wuhan virus outbreak.

Those stations all connect up to outside transport. They are: Shanghai Railway Station, Shanghai South Railway Station, Pudong International Airport, Hongqiao Railway Station, Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1, Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2, and the Maglev stop for Pudong International Airport.

The measure comes into effect as people return to Shanghai this week following an extended Chinese New Year break.

Checkpoints will soon be expanded to other important metro hubs.

While temperature checks are all well and good, it’s worth noting that experts have found that not all those infected with the virus have a fever and that the virus can be spread before symptoms even show.

So far, Shanghai has confirmed 193 coronavirus cases with one death.