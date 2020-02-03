Another 56 people died and 2,203 people were infected as a result of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak over the last 24 hours, according to statistics from the National Health Commission as of February 3, 6.27am.

This brings the official death toll from the outbreak to 360 and total international case count to 16,614.

41 of the deaths reported occurred in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

9,618 patients remain under observation across Hubei province, of which 1,223 are severe cases and 478 are critically ill.

Outside of Hubei, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces remain the hardest hit, with 661 and 632 confirmed cases respectively.

They are followed by Henan and Hunan provinces with 493 and 463 confirmed cases respectively.

191 cases have been reported in Beijing and another 182 in Shanghai.

Another approximately 160 cases have been reported in 23 countries around the world.