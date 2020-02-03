To cut down on queues and chaos, Shanghai has implemented a registration system for purchasing face masks amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Masks have become China’s hottest commodity of late, leading to shortages in areas around the country as supply struggles to keep up with demand. In Shanghai, many have had to line up for hours in the cold outside local pharmacies to purchase a precious mask.

That changed this weekend with the new mask registration system coming into effect at 5 pm on Sunday.

The system is carried out via local neighborhood and village committees. Residents present valid identity documents (for foreigners that means passport and registration form of temporary address) and receive purchase vouchers for masks with an order number, the address of the designated pharmacy, and an official stamp.

This process is done at physical registration points, through WeChat, or a combination of both depending on the locality.

After receiving their vouchers, residents then wait to receive a call notifying them to head over to the pharmacy to pick up their masks. The system is first-come, first-serve, meaning if you’re the first to register, you’ll be the first one called.

So far, more than 2.17 million households, or 26.25 percent of all the city’s permanent population households, have signed up for this initial round of registration and distribution, which will run through February 11.

Each household is allowed to make only one registration and can buy only up to five masks.

While masks have become so extremely sought-after and even mandated in some areas of China, it’s worth noting that wearing a standard surgical mask will not protect you from being infected with the Wuhan virus.

Instead, their main use is in keeping those already infected from spreading the virus to others.