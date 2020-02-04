In the first major lockdown of a city outside of Hubei province, the city of Wenzhou introduced severe restrictions on the movements of its residents on Sunday.

Home to 9.25 million, the city reported 291 coronavirus cases as of Monday, more than any other city outside Hubei province. No fatalities have been reported so far.

Wenzhou has approximately 180,000 businesspeople based in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, located 680 km away.

20,000 of these businesspeople returned to Wenzhou prior to the holiday, said Wenzhou mayor Yao Gaoyuan, with another 29,000 people trickling in over the course of January.

Draconian measures

Under the orders issued by city authorities, only one person from each household may be allowed to step out every two days to purchase necessities.

All other members of the household are to stay in at all times, unless they are seeking medical attention, fighting on the frontline of the epidemic, or involved in providing essential services.

Neighborhood committees are to advise residents to stay in and to cancel all visits and gatherings.

Uncooperative individuals are to be dealt with harshly by the public security bureau and severe punishments await non-complying party members and civil servants.