The Chinese Basketball Association has put its season on indefinite hold because of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

All games have been canceled with no word on when they may be rescheduled for. Practices have likewise been called off as part of a nationwide prohibition against large gatherings.

The CBA season typically ends in March. This season could resume then and conclude with an abbreviated playoffs or it could be called off completely.

There are dozens of foreign players in the CBA. According to ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony most Americans have already flown home though some remain in China. The uncertain nature of the season has left many players concerned over whether they will be paid their salary.

Americans I've communicated with, especially those w/ families, are currently weighing the risk of returning versus the possibility of losing income that in some case exceeds seven figures. The biggest appeal of signing in China for some is the shorter season, which ends in March — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 30, 2020

One player who has returned back home is the Beijing Ducks new star Jeremy Lin who recently spoke out on Instagram against the racism that has been stirred up by the virus outbreak.

“I’ve lived in China this past season and now being back on US soil, I’m saddened by the racist comments regarding the virus in China,” Lin writes.

“There are real people suffering and real heroes working around the clock in service to others – please don’t let your fear or ignorance rob you of seeing that. This world needs more compassion and empathy.”