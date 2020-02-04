With parts of the world facing a face mask shortage amid the Wuhan virus outbreak, Taiwanese netizens have pointed towards a particular design as perhaps providing the solution.

Images have gone viral on social media showing masks that are decorated with the flag of the Republic of China — a flag that is censored, blocked, and banned in mainland China.

“Taiwan printed its national flag on face masks so that any mainland Chinese who buys them will have to wear the Taiwanese flag on his face,” reads the caption to one popular post showing the red-white-and-blue masks on a sale at a shop.

Some online rumors went even further, charging that Taiwan was donating these masks to China to help out with the shortage there.

Of course, this is all bollocks and, despite what the above meme implies, the mask are obviously not being produced by the Taiwanese government for the coronavirus outbreak.

However, they are, in fact, a real thing, made by a company called Champ Mask that sells them in packets of five or boxes of 200.

The company may soon struggle to keep up with demand as Taiwanese netizens point out that the design is perfect for ensuring that the masks stay in Taiwan rather than be shipped over to China.

Meanwhile, though, the Taiwanese government has been taking real actions to combat mask shortages including banning the export of certain masks on January 24 and instituting a mask rationing system this week where people will be limited to two masks a week.