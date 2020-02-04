A 39-year-old man has become the first to die in Hong Kong from the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

The man visited the epicenter of the virus in Wuhan on January 21 before returning to Hong Kong via high-speed rail two days later. He went to the hospital on January 31 after developing a fever and was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hong Kong health authorities are due to hold a press conference about the man’s death on Tuesday afternoon but preliminary reports have said that the man had already been suffering from underlying health issues.

The man becomes the second person to die from the virus outside of mainland China after the Philippines reported a death over the weekend.

He lived at Whampoa Garden in Kowloon with his 72-year-old mother who has also been diagnosed with the virus.

The death comes as Hong Kong’s hospitals contend with shortages of staff brought on by a strike with angry medical workers calling for the city to be completely closed off from mainland China to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has so far declined to go that far but has now decided to close all but three border crossings, leaving only the airport, Shenzhen Bay, and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge open to travelers.