While Wuhan has been getting much of the press for its lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, a nearby city in Hubei province has placed even harsher restrictions upon its populace.

The city of Huanggang has put rules in place that confine residents to their homes around the clock apart from one designated person per family who is allowed to leave home once every two days to buy groceries.

Exceptions are made for those working at supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as for those who are seeking medical treatment or are medical workers.

This restriction went into effect over the weekend in Huanggang, a city of 7.5 million located about 75 kilometers east of Wuhan.

The Zhejiang city of Wenzhou, home to the most coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province, has since followed suit, implementing identical restrictions against its residents.

Both cities are worried about becoming the next Wuhan. Huanggang went into public transit lockdown soon after Wuhan on January 23. The city has been the second-hardest hit in the country by the virus with 1,422 infections and 19 deaths.