Officials in Shanghai have released more information detailing how a 7-month-old girl became the world’s youngest known coronavirus patient.

The girl’s maternal grandparents arrived in Shanghai from Wuhan on January 20. They stayed with the girl and her parents and also had dinner with additional family members in the following days.

On January 25, the grandparents went to a neighborhood health center and reported their travel to Wuhan.

The girl’s paternal grandfather was then diagnosed with the coronavirus on February 2, leading to the girl, her parents, her paternal grandmother, and her maternal grandparents all being ordered to stay at home.

Later that day, some of them began to show signs of a fever and were taken to the hospital for quarantine and treatment.

On Monday, it was confirmed that the girl, her mother, and her maternal grandfather were all infected with the virus. They are all reported to be in stable conditions.

After reading out the details of the case, Shanghai Health Commission spokesperson Zheng Jin emphasized that those who have visited areas most affected by the virus must self-report and self-quarantine.

Zheng also advised all residents to stay indoors and not hold family gatherings.