The Wuhan coronavirus death toll has gone up by another 65 people with more than 3,000 new infections reported over the last 24 hours, according to official statistics released on Tuesday morning.

The virus outbreak has now claimed the lives of 425 people in mainland China among 20,438 confirmed cases. There are also 23,214 suspected cases.

Hubei province continues to account for the majority of those tallies with 13,522 infections and 414 deaths. 313 people have died in the virus’ epicenter of Wuhan alone.

However, the virus also continues to spread across the country with 19 of China’s 34 provincial-level divisions having reported more than 100 infections. Zhejiang province is now nearing 1,000 cases.

Shanghai climbed above 200 cases on Monday with a 7-month-old girl becoming one of those infected.

In brighter news, the number of those who have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from the hospital also continues to rise. That figure made its largest leap yet on Monday, jumping up by 157 to 632 total.