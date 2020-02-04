Amid the Wuhan virus outbreak, a heartbreaking video of a doctor quarantining himself from his own family has moved netizens across the country.

In the video, a mother in Wuhan leaves food outside the door of her son, who insists on staying at least two meters away from her and his sister after showing possible symptoms for the virus.

“Please take good care of yourself,” the mother cries while standing outside his door, unable to go inside to comfort her son or help cook the food.

The video has a happy ending, however, as the sister has revealed that her brother is not infected with the virus.