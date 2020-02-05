Amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, Chinese state media is busy freaking everyone out by convincing people that even your flatulence is being monitored.

On Twitter, the notoriously nationalistic Global Times tabloid has shared a short video from the Douyin (Tik Tok) account of a television station in the Hubei city of Enshi which claims to show that temperature sensors installed at airports and railway stations around China can not only perceive when someone has a fever but also when they fart.

Can't help farting? Well, better try harder, because infrared temperature sensors recently installed in airports and train stations to monitor temperatures of passengers amid #coronavirus outbreak can screen them all pic.twitter.com/70ncE1HqYr — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 4, 2020

However, as any Mythbusters fan will know, this is all fangpi. Farts aren’t picked up by infrared technology because the gas is not dense enough.

Some dogged fart-checking from China Uncensored’s Shelley Zhang has revealed that the footage for this now-viral clip was taken from a faked YouTube video from 2016.

Ok the footage is from a joke video from 2016, and the farts are digitally inserted, not real. Can’t believe I’m fact checking farts on Chinese state-run media. https://t.co/brXEbqbGIc https://t.co/t8zeZqVrAr — Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) February 4, 2020

So, no need to worry, everyone. If you gotta toot, let it out. The police won’t know.