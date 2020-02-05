Moscow has formally labeled the novel coronavirus recently wreaking havoc in China and around the world a “very dangerous disease,” granting the government enhanced powers to combat it.

The move was announced Monday by Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin to senior officials.

“This will allow us to deport foreigners if they are diagnosed with this disease and introduce special restrictions, including isolation and quarantine,” he was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax.

The fallout so far

Russia has halted all trains to China, including the Beijing-Moscow route, and restricted direct flights.

Evacuation flights of Russian nationals from Hubei province and other parts of China are currently ongoing from now till February 14.

These and other remaining Russia-China flights will all be funneled through a separate terminal at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Russia reported its first two cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, both Chinese citizens who have now been isolated.

Since then, Moscow has suspended visa-free travel for tourists arriving from China and temporarily stopped issuing work visas to Chinese nationals.

Just a misunderstanding?

Reactions to Mishustin’s announcement on Chinese social media were overwhelmingly negative, with many netizens accusing Russia of being “inhumane”.

The Chinese embassy in Moscow rushed to quash “rumors” with a short statement on Monday morning, saying the media had “misunderstood” the prime minister’s words.

The embassy added that the Russian health ministry has since made it clear that Russia would take “all effective measures” to treat patients, “until full recovery”.

The assertion has not yet been corroborated by the Russian embassy in Beijing.

At 8.20 pm Tuesday evening, Interfax reported that the Russian Interior Ministry was in the process of detailing procedures for deporting foreigners with “dangerous diseases”.

If true, the plans may present a whole host of logistical issues that may end up costing the Russian government more than giving patients the treatment they need.