The number of infections and deaths caused by the Wuhan coronavirus continues to rise dramatically in China, though, in a possible sign that the outbreak is finally slowing down, the number of suspected cases is only up just a tad.

On Tuesday morning, Chinese health officials reported that there were 23,214 suspected cases across the country. 24 hours later, that number is only up by 46.

This marked the second consecutive day where the number of new suspected cases of the virus has dropped, going from 5,173 on Sunday to 5,072 on Monday and all the way down to 3,971 on Tuesday, according to government figures released on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the virus’s death toll climbed by 65 to 490 and the infection count rose by 3,886, the highest of any single day so far.

However, another record has also been set in the number of patients who have recovered from the virus and been released from the hospital. That tally increased by 270 on Tuesday, climbing all the way up to 902 people.