Following the lockdown of Wenzhou on China’s east coast, Zhejiang province has now placed severe restrictions on the movement of people in Hangzhou, Taizhou and parts of Ningbo.

The province hit hardest by the novel coronavirus outside of Hubei, Zhejiang reported 829 confirmed cases as of Tuesday evening, including 340 in Wenzhou, 132 in Hangzhou, 115 in Taizhou and 102 in Ningbo.

Hangzhou, the provincial capital, is home to ten million people and e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, and Taizhou is home to another six million people.

Zhejiang is an economic powerhouse with a thriving private sector that boasts a GDP larger than that of Saudi Arabia.

Radical measures

According to ten-point directives issued by municipal authorities, only one person from each household is allowed to step outside every two days to purchase necessities.

Residents are now required to present their identity cards and to have their temperature taken when entering neighborhoods, villages, or companies.

Anyone who has been in Hubei in the last two weeks is required to report to the village or residents’ committee within the first hour of arrival in the city.

All public places offering non-essential services are to remain shut and markets, supermarkets and pharmacies disinfected regularly.

Courier and food delivery personnel are no longer allowed to deliver straight to the door.

As in Wenzhou, all gatherings, company dinners and the like have now been banned.