To prevent the further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, Taiwan has now taken the step of denying entry to anyone from mainland China.

The prohibition against individuals from the mainland went into effect on Thursday.

Hong Kong and Macau residents are exempt from the ban, however, beginning on Friday, they will be quarantined for two weeks upon their arrival in Taiwan, unless they first register with National Immigration.

Meanwhile, foreign nationals who have visited China in the past two weeks will also be barred from entering Taiwan.

Taiwanese have been advised to avoid visiting mainland China. Those who have traveled to the mainland, Hong Kong, or Macau over the past two weeks will be placed under home isolation for two weeks upon their arrival back in Taiwan.

The same thing goes for foreigners with an Alien Resident Certificate.

Taiwan has so far confirmed 11 coronavirus cases on the island.