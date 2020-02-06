Beijing has turned down Hun Sen’s rather generous offer to visit Wuhan, the locked-down epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cambodian prime minister arrived in China’s capital on Wednesday after declaring earlier this week that he was willing to visit Wuhan, as a show of solidarity for the people trapped there, including Cambodian students.

China’s foreign ministry said, however, that such a trip could not be “properly arranged at the moment” with Wuhan wrapped up in fighting against the virus outbreak.

If he had been given the green light, Hun Sen would have visited the city before even Chinese President Xi Jinping. China’s number two, Li Keqiang, visited last week.

While many countries have moved to cut flights and bar travelers from China while evacuating their own citizens from Wuhan, Cambodia has taken much the opposite approach.

Hun Sen, a staunch ally of Beijing, has declared that Cambodian students in Wuhan will not be evacuated, calling on them to share the “happiness and pain” of the Chinese people and “help them solve this situation.”

“Don’t run away from the Chinese people during this difficult moment,” he said. “Loving each other during the time of adversity, being good friends during these difficult circumstances. This is the slogan of Cambodia since our ancestral times.”