While some people are currently stuck in their own homes because of the Wuhan coronavirus, others have found themselves trapped aboard cruise ships.

The World Dream is now floating in the Hong Kong harbor after it was denied entry to Taiwan and forced to return to the former British colony.

It’s unclear when the 3,600 passengers on board will be allowed to disembark. While none of the guests are reportedly from mainland China (90 percent are from Hong Kong), the makeup of the crew is a different story.

“They said that no one from mainland China can get on board! It’s a lie!” one passenger was heard shouting to reporters from a cruise ship balcony. “The crew members are from the mainland!”

The ship has 1,800 crew members. 30 of them have reported symptoms while three have been put into quarantine after coming down with fevers.

A similar drama is unfolding off the Japanese port of Yokohama where some 3,700 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess are trapped.

Japanese authorities stopped the vessel after a passenger who took a cruise on the ship last month tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving back in Hong Kong.

Tests on those onboard have so far discovered 10 cases of the virus including nine guests — one American, two Australian, three Japanese, and three Hongkongers — and one Filipino crew member.

All this is to say, maybe now isn’t the best time for a Pacific cruise.