The death toll of the Wuhan coronavirus has now shot above 500, according to official government statistics released on Thursday morning.

Over the last 24 hours, there have been 74 deaths reported, a record figure for the outbreak, bringing the total up to 564 people dead in China, including one in Hong Kong.

Wednesday also saw 3,697 new infections, a number that is down a bit from the previous day, increasing the total tally of confirmed cases to 28,060.

While the number of new suspected cases had been dropping, that trend did not continue on Wednesday with 5,328 new suspected cases adding onto an overall tally of 24,702.

The province of Hubei accounts for much of these figures with 549 deaths and 19,665 infections. 70 deaths were reported in the province in the last 24 hours.

There are 14,314 people currently under treatment in Hubei, 2,328 of these cases are severe and 756 of the patients are in critical condition

Wuhan alone reported 52 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the city’s death toll up to 414.

Here are the infection numbers for other areas of mainland China:

(cont'd) Shanxi 90

Liaoning 89

Tianjin 73

Guizhou 64

Gansu 62

Jilin 59

Inner Mongolia 42

Ningxia 34

Xinjiang 32

Qinghai 17

Tibet 1 — Shanghaiist.com (@shanghaiist) February 6, 2020

In brighter news, the number of people who have recovered from the virus and have been released from the hospital also continues to rise. 261 people were reported to have recovered on Wednesday, bringing that total up to 633.