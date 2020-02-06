The death toll of the Wuhan coronavirus has now shot above 500, according to official government statistics released on Thursday morning.
Over the last 24 hours, there have been 74 deaths reported, a record figure for the outbreak, bringing the total up to 564 people dead in China, including one in Hong Kong.
Wednesday also saw 3,697 new infections, a number that is down a bit from the previous day, increasing the total tally of confirmed cases to 28,060.
While the number of new suspected cases had been dropping, that trend did not continue on Wednesday with 5,328 new suspected cases adding onto an overall tally of 24,702.
The province of Hubei accounts for much of these figures with 549 deaths and 19,665 infections. 70 deaths were reported in the province in the last 24 hours.
There are 14,314 people currently under treatment in Hubei, 2,328 of these cases are severe and 756 of the patients are in critical condition
Wuhan alone reported 52 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the city’s death toll up to 414.
Here are the infection numbers for other areas of mainland China:
Shanxi 90
Liaoning 89
Tianjin 73
Guizhou 64
Gansu 62
Jilin 59
Inner Mongolia 42
Ningxia 34
Xinjiang 32
Qinghai 17
Tibet 1
In brighter news, the number of people who have recovered from the virus and have been released from the hospital also continues to rise. 261 people were reported to have recovered on Wednesday, bringing that total up to 633.