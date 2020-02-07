Japanese officials have reported that 41 more people on a quarantined cruise ship moored off the port of Yokohama have been diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected passengers up to 61.

Of those newly diagnosed passengers aboard the Diamond Princess, 21 are from Japan, eight from the US, five from Australia, five from Canada, one from Argentina, and one from the UK.

The vessel was halted by Japanese authorities after a passenger who took a cruise on the ship last month tested positive for the coronavirus upon arriving back in Hong Kong.

There are around 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the ship. Those who were showing symptoms or had close contact with the man were tested for the virus.

273 people were tested in total. 10 people were diagnosed on Wednesday, 10 more on Thursday, and now an additional 41 on Friday.

For comparison, the 61 infected passengers aboard the cruise ship is easily the greatest number of confirmed cases outside of China, ahead of Singapore’s 30, Thailand’s 25, and South Korea’s 23.

A similar situation is currently playing out in the harbor of Hong Kong where another cruise ship has been quarantined with thousands of people on board. 30 crew members on the vessel have reported symptoms for the virus with three being taken into quarantine after coming down with fevers.