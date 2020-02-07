With some areas of China facing face mask shortages amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, one driver in the Guangdong city of Dongguan has been accused of flaunting his apparent stockpile of masks.

Video has gone viral on Chinese social media of the driver being pulled over by traffic police for a temperature check and being asked to remove his surplus masks. Incredibly, he pulls 11 off until he is left with just one on his face.

Officers went on to instruct the man that wearing only one mask is, in fact, sufficient.

Meanwhile, netizens have been left to wonder if face masks have now become a new “status symbol” in China for tuhaos to wear to flaunt their wealth, like the Apple Watches and gold jewelry of the past.