Amid a dark time in China, a little girl has provided some light by giving away her savings.

The 10-year-old from the Jiangsu city of Yangzhou was accompanied by her family to a local police station last week where she handed over the 495 yuan ($70) that was inside her ducky bank for help in fighting in the coronavirus outbreak.

Included with the small change was a note declaring, “Wuhan, jiayou!”

After giving away her savings, the little girl was seen on camera skipping happily away from the police station.