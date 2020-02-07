The online outpouring of anger and grief that has followed the death of Li Wenliang, the doctor who was one of the first to sound warnings about the coronavirus, has surged off the internet and spread across the city of Wuhan in very visible, public, and loud ways.

Li, 34, died from the virus early on Friday morning. His death ended up being announced twice after the first report caused so much outrage on Chinese social media that officials tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him back to life.

In early January, Li was one of eight whistleblower doctors to be summoned by police in Wuhan for “spreading rumors” about a mysterious virus at the Huanan Seafood Market.

He was forced to sign a letter, declaring that he would “heed the advice of police” and “stop [his] illegal behavior” or else be met by the “full force of the law.”

In his memory, a small crowd gathered on Friday evening outside the Wuhan Central Hospital, where Li worked and died, leaving behind bouquets of flowers and blowing whistles.

Meanwhile, residents of high-rise apartment buildings in Wuhan raised a remarkable ruckus, screaming from their windows and blowing whistles into the night air.

Another memorial has also been spotted on a snowy road in Beijing where someone wrote out the message: “Farewell to Li Wenliang.”

Three photos that perfectly captured the national grief of Dr. Li. A man in Beijing wrote his farewell in the snow. He then lied down, using his body to shape an exclamation mark. “Farewell to Li Wenliang!” It reads. Even the punctuation is sad. pic.twitter.com/8nBsU7E1tF — Toni (but what’s your *real* name?) (@tony_zy) February 7, 2020

Despite heavy censorship, netizens also continue to make their feelings heard with extraordinary posts of government criticism and public unity filling both Weibo and WeChat in a way that China has not seen in years.

Latest censored on Weibo:"Tonight, let me blow the whistle for Wuhan." This is an online call for people in Wuhan, Hubei and the rest of the world to mourn Li Wenliang's death & pay tribute 8:55-9:00 Light off

9:00-9:05 Shine flashlight out the window & blow the whistle pic.twitter.com/gJHI8vSAHM — Nectar Gan (@Nectar_Gan) February 7, 2020

From Weibo:

Question: If someone went back in time to Wuhan one month ago, can he help avert disaster?

Answer: No, he would be the 9th ‘rumor spreader’. pic.twitter.com/uWW2C9dJhO — Frankie Huang 🐯 (@ourobororoboruo) February 6, 2020

“A doctor had to die twice. THAT is national humiliation.” 🕯#LiWenliang pic.twitter.com/8bvCR5hNFV — Carol Yin (@CarolYujiaYin) February 6, 2020