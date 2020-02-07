With school out indefinitely, students in Shanghai won’t be left to simply relax and twiddle their thumbs for the next few weeks.

Instead, the Shanghai Education Commission has announced that it is preparing additional homework material for all the city’s primary and middle-schoolers to add onto the already substantial load that students have to complete over their winter break.

These additional assignments will be sent online to students by the middle of the month, the commission said at a press conference on Thursday.

The assignments will be both fun and relevant, officials say, giving the example of assigning 1st-graders to come up with a song about how to properly wash their hands.

Earlier this week, Shanghai announced that its schools will remain closed until at least the end of February because of the coronavirus. A specific date for the start of the new semester has not been set.

Meanwhile, the education commission is also looking into online teaching.